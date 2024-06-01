BSP’s Ferozepur candidate booked for getting video recorded while casting his vote

PTI

Ferozepur, June 1

BSP candidate from Ferozepur Surinder Kamboj has been booked for allegedly getting his video recorded while casting his vote and making it public, officials said on Saturday.

Kamboj was filmed by an unidentified person while casting his vote at a polling station in Guru Har Sahai's Jiva Rai village.

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said Kamboj made the video public.

A case has been registered against Kamboj and an unidentified person under the Representation of People's Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Kamboj is the father of AAP MLA from Jalalabad Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj.

