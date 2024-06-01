Ferozepur, June 1
BSP candidate from Ferozepur Surinder Kamboj has been booked for allegedly getting his video recorded while casting his vote and making it public, officials said on Saturday.
Kamboj was filmed by an unidentified person while casting his vote at a polling station in Guru Har Sahai's Jiva Rai village.
Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said Kamboj made the video public.
A case has been registered against Kamboj and an unidentified person under the Representation of People's Act and the Indian Penal Code.
Kamboj is the father of AAP MLA from Jalalabad Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Punjab records 46 per cent voting till 3 pm
Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 53 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 3 pm
Amid tight security arrangements, voting starts at 7 am and ...
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh witnesses 58 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm
Polling under way for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 Assembly by-elect...
Lok Sabha election 2024: 50 per cent voting recorded till 3 pm in 57 constituencies of 8 states
Polling is being held for 57 constituencies spread across 7 ...
BSP’s Ferozepur candidate booked for getting video recorded while casting his vote
Kamboj was filmed by an unidentified person while casting hi...