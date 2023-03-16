BSP’s show of strength at Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 15

Punjab BSP chief Jasvir S Garhi hinted that the party would be in alliance with SAD, whose candidate would be contesting for the forthcoming Parliamentary bypoll from Jalandhar. (Reserved).

Addressing a rally on the occasion of party founder Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary, Garhi said, “We discussed this issue with the party workers inside and outside the constituency. Those from outside Jalandhar largely opined we should contest it instead of the Shiromani Akali Dal. Within Jalandhar, the opinion was divided with half of them wanting SAD to contest. We held a joint meeting with the Akali leadership where our leaders, including Nawanshahr MLA Nachhatar Pal, expressed the opinion that we wanted to contest the poll. Shiromani Akali Dal leaders insisted that they were interested to field their candidate.”

He said, “Finally, we managed to strike a bargain and got an assurance that in lieu of Jalandhar, we will get two Parliamentary seats from Doaba - Hoshiarpur and Anandpur Sahib, in addition to two more seats from outside Doaba in 2024 polls. But we have asked party chief Mayawati to take the final call, which will be conveyed to soon.”