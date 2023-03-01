Budget likely to be presented on March 10

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

The Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today gave its nod to present the Annual Financial Statement (Budget Estimates) of the Government of Punjab for 2023-24 on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. The Budget is scheduled to be presented on March 10.

Victory of democracy, says AAP AAP on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for approving the Budget session, which the state government had called on March 3

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said, “It is a victory of democracy, Constitution of India and three crore Punjabis, who elected the Mann government.”

He urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to maintain dignity of the Raj Bhavan and cooperate with the state government for inclusive development of Punjab

A spokesperson said in pursuance of the provisions contained in Article 202 and Clause (1) of Article 204 of the Constitution of India, the Annual Financial Statement (Budget Estimates) of the Government of Punjab for the year 2023-24 was required to be presented in the Vidhan Sabha after recommendation of the Governor. The Cabinet has decided to present the same in the ensuing Assembly session.

Likewise, in pursuance of the provisions contained in Clause(3) of Article 203 of the Constitution of India, the Cabinet approved to present Supplementary Demands for Grants of the Government of Punjab for 2022-23 in the Vidhan Sabha after recommendation of the Governor.

The Cabinet has approved to present the case of regularisation of excess expenditure incurred from 2015-16 to 2018-19 during the session. Under clause (1) (b) and (2) of Article 205 of the Constitution, if any money has been spent on some service during a financial year in excess of the amount granted for that service and for that year, demand for such excess amount has to be presented before the legislature and needs to be dealt with in the same way as a grant. A demand for an excess grant is presented to regularise expenditure incurred in excess of the grant made in the past.

The Cabinet also gave green signal to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to place reports on the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in Punjab, State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 31, 2022, Compliance Audit for the year ended March 31, 2021 and Finance Accounts for 2021-22 in the Vidhan Sabha.

The Cabinet has given approval to the annual administrative report of the Industries Department for the year 2020-21.