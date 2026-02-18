Budget session likely after Holi, Rs 1,000 monthly aide plan for women on cards

The Aam Aadmi Party government is likely to convene the Budget session in the first week of March, soon after Holi, with the Budget expected to be presented in the second week of the month.

Official sources said the government was keen to begin the session around March 6, though the final decision would be taken by the Council of Ministers. The 2026-27 Budget would be the last of the present government before the next Vidhan Sabha elections.

A major announcement was expected to be the rollout of a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 for every woman aged 18 years and above, as promised by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Sources said funds raised through the auction of government land and properties, mainly in the Greater Mohali area, were being earmarked for the scheme. The government has reportedly collected around Rs 4,000 crore through these auctions.

Initial estimates by the Finance Department suggest that Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,300 crore per month will be required to implement the scheme. The government is also accelerating sales under the Optimum Utilisation of Vacant Government Land Scheme.

Having borrowed Rs 18,268.91 crore in the first three quarters of the current fiscal, the state can raise another Rs 12,000 crore by March. Officials said part of these funds could be used for the honorarium scheme. The Budget is also likely to provide for pending dearness allowance (DA) instalments for employees and pensioners.

However, the rollback of the Revenue Deficit Grant under the 16th Finance Commission is expected to reduce the state’s receipts by Rs 27,000 crore over five years, potentially affecting infrastructure spending.