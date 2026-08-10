Builder denies receiving PSIEC industrial plot

In connection with the news report, “ED probes biz houses, Govt. top brass aides; witch-hunt, says AAP”, published in these columns on August 4, a spokesperson for Vardhman Amrante has clarified that the business entity has never received any allotment letter or industrial plot from the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).

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The spokesperson said the reference to Vardhman Amrante in the report was incorrect. It may be mentioned that a central agency, in a note shared with media houses, had named several leading industrial houses of Punjab in connection with investigations into the alleged diversion and change of land use of industrial plots in Ludhiana by developers. The agency had alleged that developers converted industrial plots for residential use and earned windfall profits.

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