Buoyed by fall in sand prices, govt to open 17 more public quarries today

Chandigarh, February 16

Buoyed by the fall in the prices of sand after it opened “public mines” last week, the Aam Aadmi Party government is now preparing to open its second batch of 17 “public quarries” at Fazilka, Ludhiana, Tarn Taran, Ropar, Nawanshahr and Jalandhar on Friday, including the largest public mine at Mao Sahib in Jalandhar.

More in the offing this fiscal The government proposes to open 50 public mines by the end of this fiscal

More public mines will be opened in Gurdasapur, Amritsar, Ferozepur & Jalandhar soon

The government proposes to open 50 public mines by the end of this fiscal, with more public mines scheduled to be opened in Gurdasapur, Amritsar, Ferozepur and Jalandhar soon. The survey reports of these districts are awaited by the Department of Mines, following which the mining sites, having huge quantities of sand, will be turned into “public mines”.

Information gathered from different parts of the state shows that the rates of sand have dropped by Rs 700-Rs 1,200 per 100 cubic feet ever since the 18 public mines were opened to the public at Ludhiana, Ropar and Fazilka earlier this month. The rates of sand have dropped to Rs 3,800-Rs 5,000 per 100 cubic feet in different parts of the state now. Till December, the rates varied between Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 per 100 cubic feet. However, sources in the mining trade say the impact of price cut has not been seen in gravel, whose scarcity continues to make it expensive for the common man.

This fall in the rates of sand, explained Principal Secretary (Mines) Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, was on account of fixing of prices at the pit head; allowing only manual labour to excavate sand; and disallowing the use of tippers at these public sites. “These are the sites that were left out from the auction of quarries in 2018, the last time the quarries were auctioned. The government wanted to give relief to the public from the high sand prices and thus these public mining sites have been operationalised,” he said.

It was in August last year when the mining policy of 2018 was amended that the government had decided to conduct district surveys to find out sites which have enough sand and can be auctioned. However, as mining operations in the state were stopped on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court later last year, the prices of this basic construction material continued to soar. It was then decided that “public mines” be opened and rates be capped. Since the transporters dictated their rates, the government has dealt with them by stopping tippers from lifting mined material at the public mines. Only tractor-trailers are allowed for transporting sand from these public mines.

Interestingly, sources in the government say that as and when the new mining policy, being drafted now, is approved, they will continue to have public mines for retail consumers and separate mines for commercial consumers (realtors and infrastructure industry). As a result, the interest of the common man will be secured in the new policy too, which will be implemented once the term of the contractors who are mining minor minerals now ends next month.