Bureaucracy made accountable to people: CM

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, June 10

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said his government’s flagship programme “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” was aimed at empowering the common man by ensuring delivery of citizen-centric services on the doorstep.

“For the first time in the state, the bureaucracy has been made accountable to people, thanks to the ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ programme that has revolutionised the governance system,” he said while addressing a gathering here.

The move would prove to be a game-changer by ensuring optimal use of human resources as well as timely implementation of several welfare schemes, said Mann, who heard out people’s grievances today.

The Chief Minister noted that people would benefit from the “pro-people” programme, as they would no longer be pushed from pillar to post for availing of services in government offices.

“The day is not far when Punjab will emerge as a frontrunner state in the country,” Mann said, adding that his government had taken major initiatives to break the backbone of mafia that had flexed muscles during the regime of previous governments.

“Schools of eminence are being constructed across the state to provide students with quality education,” the CM said.

“As I come from a humble background, I am aware of the ground realities. This stands me in good stead to understand people’s problems. The government is committed to the progress of the state and prosperity of Punjab residents,” the CM added.

Special Assembly session on June 19, 20

The Cabinet, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday approved summoning of a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on June 19 and 20. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers. Mann said the session would start with obituary references at 2.30 pm on June 19. tns