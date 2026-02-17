Bureaucracy politicised: Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has accused the AAP government of politicising the bureaucracy.

Advertisement

He raised questions over the presence of the Chief Secretary and the DGP at AAP’s rally in Moga.

Advertisement

Tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jakhar posted, “Seeing the Chief Secretary and the DGP at AAP rally raises the question: are the ‘steel frame’ bureaucrats of India now bowing to political whims? Is this not a clear violation of the All India Services Rules?”

Advertisement

Related news: Administrative neutrality ‘eroding ’: Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Akalis urge Punjab Governor to conduct probe into ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ event in Moga

Advertisement

Opposition’s collective outrage reflects their pro-drug mindset: Punjab AAP

Jakhar said the bureaucracy was always expected to function with neutrality, however, it appears that the steel frame of democracy — civil servants — has now surrendered to the whims of AAP.