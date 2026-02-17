DT
Home / Punjab / Bureaucracy politicised: Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar

Bureaucracy politicised: Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:34 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
BJP Punjab president Sunil Jakhar. File photo
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has accused the AAP government of politicising the bureaucracy.

He raised questions over the presence of the Chief Secretary and the DGP at AAP’s rally in Moga.

Tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jakhar posted, “Seeing the Chief Secretary and the DGP at AAP rally raises the question: are the ‘steel frame’ bureaucrats of India now bowing to political whims? Is this not a clear violation of the All India Services Rules?”

Jakhar said the bureaucracy was always expected to function with neutrality, however, it appears that the steel frame of democracy — civil servants — has now surrendered to the whims of AAP.

