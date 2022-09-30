Burglars loot Rs 38L from Axis Bank branch in Kapurthala

Jalandhar, September 29
In a daring burglary committed in the wee hours on Thursday, unidentified persons struck at the Axis Bank branch at Bhawanipur in Kapurthala and decamped with Rs 38 lakh.
The police said the burglars first entered a shop next door after removing its exhaust fan. From the shop, they broke into the bank. The safe was then cut open and cash taken out.
An FIR has been lodged against four to six unidentified persons under Sections 457 and 380, IPC, in Kapurthala.
With no CCTV cameras in the bank and no security guards on duty, the burglars reportedly stayed in the bank for hours. Though the incident occurred between 1 am to 4 am, it was noticed only when bank employees came for duty at 9.30 am. Later, they informed the police.
