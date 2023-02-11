Burglars strike at gurdwara

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: Three unidentified persons, including a woman, stole a donation box from a gurdwara in the Baintabad area of Gidderbaha on Thursday night. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Bhai Jaskaran Singh said the locks were found broken and the box missing on Friday. TNS

Elderly man done to death

Muktsar: Some unidentified persons killed a 75-year-old man by hitting him on the head with a hammer at Khema Khera village on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Mangla Ram, who was at his shop, where a theft was also reported. The police have started an investigation. TNS

174 bags of basmati stolen

Muktsar: Some unidentified persons decamped with 174 bags of paddy basmati from a rice mill located on Bura Gujjar Road here on Wednesday night. Acting on the complaint filed by rice mill manager Pankaj Kumar, the police have registered a case and started an investigation in the matter. TNS

Labourers to intensify stir

Sangrur: Various labour unions, under the banner of the Sanjha Morcha, protested in front of the DC office and sent their letter to the CM, announcing that their demands are not fulfilled during the February 15 meeting, they would intensify their agitation. TNS

Waris Punjab De head ties knot

Amritsar: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh got married to UK-based NRI Pyara Singh’s daughter Kirandeep Kaur. The couple got married as per Sikh rituals in a gurdwara at Jallupur Kherha village, near Baba Bakala. Amritpal Singh said the couple would stay in Punjab.