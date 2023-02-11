Burglars strike at gurdwara

Muktsar: Three unidentified persons, including a woman, stole a donation box from a gurdwara in the Baintabad area of Gidderbaha on Thursday night. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Bhai Jaskaran Singh said the locks were found broken and the box missing on Friday. TNS
Elderly man done to death
Muktsar: Some unidentified persons killed a 75-year-old man by hitting him on the head with a hammer at Khema Khera village on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Mangla Ram, who was at his shop, where a theft was also reported. The police have started an investigation. TNS
174 bags of basmati stolen
Muktsar: Some unidentified persons decamped with 174 bags of paddy basmati from a rice mill located on Bura Gujjar Road here on Wednesday night. Acting on the complaint filed by rice mill manager Pankaj Kumar, the police have registered a case and started an investigation in the matter. TNS
Labourers to intensify stir
Sangrur: Various labour unions, under the banner of the Sanjha Morcha, protested in front of the DC office and sent their letter to the CM, announcing that their demands are not fulfilled during the February 15 meeting, they would intensify their agitation. TNS
Waris Punjab De head ties knot
Amritsar: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh got married to UK-based NRI Pyara Singh’s daughter Kirandeep Kaur. The couple got married as per Sikh rituals in a gurdwara at Jallupur Kherha village, near Baba Bakala. Amritpal Singh said the couple would stay in Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...