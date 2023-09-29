Burn stubble, lose firearm licence: Muktsar DC to farmers

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: DC Ruhi Dugg on Thursday appealed to farmers not to burn paddy stubble. She warned that if any firearm licence holder was caught burning paddy stubble, his licence would be cancelled forever. She said, “The farmers should mix the straw in fields instead of burning it. The biggest loss of stubble burning is to the farmers as it destroys the soil nutrients and causes health problems.”

