Bury dead cattle or face action: DC

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 23

A non-governmental organisation led by former Zila Parishad chairman Baljit Singh Bhutta today submitted a memorandum to the DC alleging that the cattle dying due to lumpy skin disease are not being buried as per the guidelines.

Bhutta said carcasses were being dumped in the open at “Hadda Rodi”, which may spread the disease further.

DC Parneet Shergill directed the Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department to ensure that the dead animals were buried as per the norms.

Dr Jameel Ahmed, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, said, “Any animal that dies due to the lumpy skin disease has to be buried. Stern action will be taken against the violators.” He said 125 head of cattle died and 9,820 cattle had been vaccinated in the district.

