Bus operators' assn alleges harassment by RTA Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

The Stage Carriage Bus Operators’ Association, in a complaint to the Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, has alleged harassment at the hands of the Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Patiala and Jalandhar, while framing bus timetables.

JS Grewal, acting president of the association, stated that the Small Scale Stage Carriage Bus Operators had requested the Secretary, RTA, Patiala and Jalandhar, and the higher officers of the Transport Department to streamline the functioning with regard to the framing of timetable by deleting illegal or repeated extensions of route as per the order of the State Transport Commissioner.

The association alleged that transport officials were helping big bus operators at the cost of small-scale stage carriage bus operators. It alleged that due to the non-framing of a legal timetable, the influential private bus operators had been allowed to operate buses by clubbing various permits in the timetable and indicating lesser number of buses than the actual number of permits. A probe has been sought.