Bus overturns, all 35 on board escape unhurt

Fazilka, December 14
It was a narrow escape for 35 passengers travelling in a mini-bus, as the bus turned turtle due to fog on a link road in Jalalabad.
According to eyewitness accounts, the bus driver in a bid to prevent a collision with a van coming from opposite direction, tried to turn the bus but it skidded off the road and turned upside down in fields along the road.
Eyewitnesses said that the accident was caused by dense fog.
