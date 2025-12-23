Bus rams into truck amid fog

A private educational institute’s bus, ferrying staff and students to Deon village in Bathinda district, rammed into a truck from behind near Thehri village in Muktsar district on the Malout-Bathinda national highway amid fog on Monday morning. Luckily, there was no casualty. The bus driver and an employee sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
