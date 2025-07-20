DT
Home / Punjab / Businessman gets Rs 10-crore ransom call from gangster

Businessman gets Rs 10-crore ransom call from gangster

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:04 AM Jul 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Days after the broad daylight murder of Abohar-based businessman Sanjay Verma, tension gripped the trading community here after a local trader received an extortion call from gangster Hari Boxer. He is said to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

He demanded an extortion of Rs 10 crore from Verma, who has approached the police seeking security and help.

Sources said the businessman (name withheld for safety reasons) and his son were sitting in their office when his son received a WhatsApp call from a person who introduced himself as Hari Boxer. He demanded Rs 10 crore extortion from them and threatened to harm the family in case the money was not paid.

In his complaint to the police, the businessman said the caller was speaking in Hindi. This is for the first time that a businessman in Tarn Taran has received an extortion call from Hari Boxer, who was active in the Malwa region earlier. A case has been registered.

