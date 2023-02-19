Businessmen, traders feeling insecure: Cong

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 18

Ahead of the Invest Punjab Summit slated on February 23 and 24, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said it would be a sheer wastage of public money as no new businessman was going to invest in Punjab.

Warring was in Jalandhar to hold a meeting with Doaba-based party leaders for starting the new campaign ‘Hath se hath jodo’.

He said, “There is no reason why any investor will come to Punjab. The businessmen and traders in the state are already feeling insecure here. They cannot sleep in peace. They have stopped picking up phones from unknown callers for the fear that it could be some extortionist. We have all seen how a Nakodar-based cloth merchant lost his life despite being provided security.”

He said, “I challenge Bhagwant Mann to bring in even Re 1 investment to Punjab after the summit. Punjab-based businessmen have been meeting the UP Chief Minister, showing their interest in investing there. Has the state government asked these businessmen why they are mulling to move out of Punjab?” he asked.

Warring hit out against the state government for allegedly appointing “non-Punjabi” Dr Satbir Bedi as the Chairperson of Punjab School Education Board. “When the AAP government came to power, it promised to offer jobs to Punjabis. Now, it seems that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is using Punjab to settle his favourites on top posts in the state,” he claimed.

Asked if the party will rope in a candidate from outside for the Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll, he said, “I do not think this will happen”. Regarding a family member from deceased MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s family getting the ticket, he said, “I can only recommend names. The final call with be taken by the AICC chief.”