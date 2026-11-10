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Home / Punjab / Buy Punjab stubble at MSP: BJP veteran’s anti-pollution advice to PM Modi, minister Chauhan

Buy Punjab stubble at MSP: BJP veteran’s anti-pollution advice to PM Modi, minister Chauhan

The government should also collect it from the farms, and it can then be sold as biomass for power generation and other uses, says BJP veteran Suresh Prabhu

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:19 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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With Delhi bearing the brunt of air pollution emanating from multiple sources and the political blame game escalating, BJP veteran Suresh Prabhu had made a radical suggestion to solve the issue.

In a piece of advice to the central government, former Railway Minister Prabhu, considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has advocated the purchase of stubble from Punjab farmers at a minimum support price on the lines of MSP for wheat and paddy.

"Punjab has recorded 3,144 farm fires from September 15 to November 6. The government should buy stubble from farmers at a minimum support price. This will give farmers an incentive. The government should also collect it from the farms, and it can then be sold as biomass for power generation and other uses," Prabhu said.

He said this can stop the burning, which is good for the environment.

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"It will increase farmers' income, which is good for them and for the economy. And good biomass will not be burnt, which is good for ecology," said Prabhu.

He said farmers, agricultural institutions, state governments and the Centre have to work together on this.

"A clean environment and the prosperity of farmers must go hand in hand," he said in suggestions for PM and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

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