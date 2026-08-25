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Home / Punjab / Buzz around Vikram Sahney as sole ex-AAP MP present at key BL Santosh events in Punjab

Buzz around Vikram Sahney as sole ex-AAP MP present at key BL Santosh events in Punjab

While most faces that share the dais with Santosh are familiar and expected, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney attracts attention

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:49 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Punjab BJP president Kewal Dhillon present a replica of the Golden Temple to BL Santosh in Amritsar on Tuesday.
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Politics is all about timing, context and posturing. So when the all-powerful BJP national general secretary organisation BL Santosh arrived in Punjab on Monday for a two-day tour, all eyes were on the contingents that came forward to welcome him and later share space with him.

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While most faces that greeted and shared the dais with Santosh were familiar and expected, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney attracted attention.

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Sahney was the only one present around Santosh on Tuesday among six former Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MPs who merged with the BJP in April.

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The other high-profile ones -- Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak -- continue to remain low profile though Pathak recently became the only ex-AAP leader to be inducted into the BJP organisation by national president Nitin Nabin who just announced a new team.

There was buzz around Sahney's presence at key Santosh events, especially at a time when speculation is rife around who from among ex AAP faces and even the current Punjab BJP leadership could fill the one ministerial slot on PM Narendra Modi's council that Ravneet Bittu has vacated.

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Sahney was among select leaders who welcomed Santosh upon the latter's arrival to Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar on Tuesday.

In Amritsar, Sahney alongside Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon presented a replica of the Golden Temple to Santosh.

Sahney had also recently met PM Modi in the capital. The meeting was about the expansion of skill centres and drug rehabilitation centres Sahney runs in Punjab as also about the plans for a new set of Youth Facilitation Centres to engage the youth in the border state amid a rampant drug addiction.

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