Buzz over Jalandhar byelection

Within hours of the AAP victory in the Ludhiana (West) bypoll, there was a buzz in party circles about going for the Jalandhar (Central) bypoll.

Party MLA from Jalandhar (Central) Raman Arora is behind bars since May 23 in a corruption case lodged by the Vigilance Bureau. To set its narrative right on the issue of corruption, Arora has already been sidelined and industrialist Nitin Kohli made Jalandhar (Central) halqa incharge.

Riding on the Ludhiana bypoll success, party could ask Arora to put in his papers and the Jalandhar bypoll could be held in the coming months to sustain the narrative of its popularity graph. Party’s local leadership already seems to be in a preparatory mode for the bypoll.