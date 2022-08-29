Buzz over more party leaders joining BJP has Punjab Congress worried

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, August 28
It is a double whammy for the state Congress. On the one hand, anxiety has gripped its leadership over the arrest of its two former ministers, besides other leaders, in alleged graft cases, buzz over another round of exodus of its leaders to the BJP is worrying them.
Sources say some leaders, including a former minister, are in touch with the BJP through. A senior Congress leader is said to be in touch with a top police official, who is said to be close to the ruling dispensation at the Centre. A senior leader said performance of the grand old party in the Assembly elections in Himachal could push more leaders to take a call.
Mere speculation
It’s all speculation. Those who are confused or not loyal to the party can think of joining other parties. However, if someone sees any future in the BJP, they are free to make their choice. — Raja Warring, Congress
PCC chief Raja Warring rubbished such reports. “It’s all speculation. Those who are confused or not loyal to the party can think of joining other parties. However, if someone sees any future in the BJP, they are free to make their choice,” he said.
With the AAP government initiating inquiries into “irregularities” by two ex-ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, leading to their arrest, and four former ministers — Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar — joining the saffron party three months ago, more party leaders are weighing their options.
“Despite the Congress pushing hard to revive itself, some party leaders do not see a future with the grand old party over the next five years,” said a senior party leader.
Meanwhile, party in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary has issued a notice to Sukhpal Khaira over his tweet, urging the PCC chief not to waste the energy of the party cadre in defending individuals as there are many burning issues facing Punjab.
