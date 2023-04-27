 Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet : The Tribune India

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

The Tricolour flies at half mast at Parliament. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, April 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city to pay tributes to the patriarch of Punjab politics, Parkash Singh Badal, is being read by political pundits as a strong signal that the BJP and the SAD could bury their differences to forge the “old bond” in Punjab.

A confidant of the late Badal said, “The PM coming to pay homage to the senior Badal is, indeed, significant. Going by the political situation in Punjab, a patch-up between the estranged alliance partners cannot be ruled out. His coming here carries a strong message.”

He said, “PM Modi always held the senior Badal in high esteem and had publically called him Nelson Mandela of Indian politics. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar came to the hospital almost immediately after the formal announcement of Badal’s death. Party president JP Nadda is also going to Badal village tomorrow for the cremation ceremony.”

Significant gesture

PM Modi coming to pay homage is significant. Going by Punjab situation,

a patch-up between the estranged allies can’t be ruled out, say sources

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, however, said, “It is wrong to link our respect for one of the tallest leaders of Indian politics with any future tie-ups. Badal was an institution in himself. Even though I was half his age, a few years ago, I was impressed with his modesty when he walked to the gate of his house to see me off.”

Badal had always stood by the unconditional support he announced to the BJP in 1996 despite major opposition from senior leaders of his party.

Even when voices against the farm bills were getting louder, Badal had said the Centre would never stop giving the MSP on wheat and rice.

Badal’s adviser Harcharan Bains said, “Cutting across party lines, it is graceful on the PM’s part to have come to pay homage to one of the tallest leaders of Indian politics.”

Political analysts feel the SAD-BJP alliance was a strong symbol of brotherhood between Hindus and Sikhs in the state. Badal was so sure of the relevance of the alliance that he called it “nau mass da rishta (bond between skin and nails)”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

PM Modi, other leaders pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh; last rites at native village on Thursday

2
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

3
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

4
Nation

Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow, claims report; Congress slams AAP

5
Diaspora

Singapore executes Indian-origin man for cannabis trafficking

6
Delhi

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor; BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination

7
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh schools trolls for misunderstanding his Coachella statement

8
Chandigarh

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

9
Nation

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

10
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

Queues of mourners, PM leads tributes

Queues of mourners, PM Modi leads tributes

Union Cabinet resolution condoles Badal’s death

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

Xi dials Zelenskyy, offers mediation to end conflict

Xi dials Zelenskyy, offers mediation to end conflict

11 killed as Naxalites blow up police vehicle

11 killed as Naxalites blow up police vehicle

Poonch attack: Man who ‘sheltered’ terrorists detained

Poonch attack: Man who 'sheltered' terrorists detained


Cities

View All

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

CKD condoles death of former CM Badal

Call to restore British-era clock atop Hall Gate

After video, traffic cop booked for graft

Play ‘Samma Wali Daang’ highlights farmers’ problems

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

13 immigration agents booked for defying order

WTC, Beverly promoters move appellate authority

MC revises rates of 3 commercial grounds

PM's visit triggers snarl-ups in Chandigarh

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

Delhi CM faces Oppn ire over Rs 45-cr house renovation

Life of ‘Thesaurus Man’ comes alive in documentary

Light rain to bring respite from heat

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

I-T raids continue at premises of pastor

Tributes pour in across party lines

Confusion among staff, students over holiday

Jauramajra visits former MLA Sarhal's native village in Banga

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

Brampton homicide: Canada police issue arrest warrant

Ludhiana ranks third among 12 ‘rising cities’ in country, says survey

Dumping of waste in Gill village pond: Two Ludhiana activists move National Green Tribunal

26 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

CM to attend Pbi varsity’s foundation day celebration

CM to attend Pbi varsity's foundation day celebration

Arhtiyas threaten protest over tardy lifting of wheat

28 new Covid cases surface in district

District Administration earmarks 1.2 km for cycle track