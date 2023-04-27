Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, April 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city to pay tributes to the patriarch of Punjab politics, Parkash Singh Badal, is being read by political pundits as a strong signal that the BJP and the SAD could bury their differences to forge the “old bond” in Punjab.

A confidant of the late Badal said, “The PM coming to pay homage to the senior Badal is, indeed, significant. Going by the political situation in Punjab, a patch-up between the estranged alliance partners cannot be ruled out. His coming here carries a strong message.”

He said, “PM Modi always held the senior Badal in high esteem and had publically called him Nelson Mandela of Indian politics. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar came to the hospital almost immediately after the formal announcement of Badal’s death. Party president JP Nadda is also going to Badal village tomorrow for the cremation ceremony.”

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, however, said, “It is wrong to link our respect for one of the tallest leaders of Indian politics with any future tie-ups. Badal was an institution in himself. Even though I was half his age, a few years ago, I was impressed with his modesty when he walked to the gate of his house to see me off.”

Badal had always stood by the unconditional support he announced to the BJP in 1996 despite major opposition from senior leaders of his party.

Even when voices against the farm bills were getting louder, Badal had said the Centre would never stop giving the MSP on wheat and rice.

Badal’s adviser Harcharan Bains said, “Cutting across party lines, it is graceful on the PM’s part to have come to pay homage to one of the tallest leaders of Indian politics.”

Political analysts feel the SAD-BJP alliance was a strong symbol of brotherhood between Hindus and Sikhs in the state. Badal was so sure of the relevance of the alliance that he called it “nau mass da rishta (bond between skin and nails)”.