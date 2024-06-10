New Delhi, June 10
The Election Commission on Monday announced bypolls to 13 assembly constituencies across seven states, including four in West Bengal, on July 10.
The bypolls are to be held against vacancies created either due to deaths or resignation of incumbent members.
The assembly seats going to the bypolls are Rupauli (Bihar), Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala (all West Bengal), Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu), Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh), Badrinath and Manglaur (Uttarakhand), Jalandhar West (Punjab) and Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).
The notification for the elections will be issued on June 14, the last date for filing of nomination papers is June 21, the poll papers will be scrutinised on June 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 26.
The bypolls will be held on July 10 and the counting of votes will be on July 13.
The Election Commission said the bypolls had to be completed before July 15.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10
Bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states on July 10; these a...
Combing operation launched to track down terrorists following attack on bus in J-K; NIA team arrives, to coordinate with local police
L-G announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each for families of vict...
PM Modi assumes office; signs first file about release of PM Kisan Nidhi funds
Says his government is committed to 'kisan kalyan'
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wishes Narendra Modi on taking oath as prime minister
Sharif, the only prime minister from India's neighbourhood w...
Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land
The top court had on March 4 ordered the AAP to vacate by Ju...