Cabinet approves 10% relief for farm workers

Extends date of stamp duty exemption till May 15

CM Bhagwant Mann announced public holiday on May 1.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

The Cabinet on Friday gave consent to provide compensation to farm labourers for crop loss.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who chaired the Cabinet meeting, said, “Now, not only the farmers, but the labourers will also be compensated.” He said if a farmer would get Rs 15,000 per acre compensation for the crop loss, the labourers working in his fields would also get

Rs 1,500 per acre.

Rush for land registration

  • Mohali: There was a last-minute rush to avail the 2.25% stamp duty exemption at various Revenue Dept offices in the state
  • Though the Cabinet extended the exemption till May 15, as many as 9,111 land registries were done on Friday
  • Earlier, the last date was April 30. Applicants rued that the Cabinet announcement came a bit late

The CM said the state government would soon start a drive to register workers so that they could get benefits from various Central and state-sponsored schemes. He also announced a public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day.

In another decision, the Cabinet once again extended the date of exemption of 2.25 per cent stamp duty and fees on land registration till May 15.

The Cabinet gave its consent for premature release of life convicts confined in the state jails. These cases would be submitted before the Governor under Article 161 of the Constitution for his approval.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the revision of pay scales of teachers at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) with effect from January 1, 2016. The disbursement of salary and pension to these employees will take place from April 2023.

The Council of Ministers also approved the formulation of the Punjab Advocate General (Group A) Service Rules, 2023. With this, the services of employees (Group A) serving in the office of the Advocate General would be regulated.

The Cabinet also approved roping in experts for improvement of environment, checking depleting groundwater table, bringing farmers out of the wheat-paddy cycle and improving financial situation of the farmers.

In order to promote sports culture, the Cabinet approved restructuring of the Punjab State Sports (Group A, B and C) Service Rules, 2023.

The Cabinet also gave consent to create Ramdas block by taking out 75 gram panchayats from Ajnala block in Amritsar district.

The Council of Ministers also observed two-minute silence to mourn the death of former five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal.

