Cabinet meet in Jalandhar tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

Following AAP’s resounding win in the recent Jalandhar byelection, CM Bhagwant Mann today announced that the government’s next Cabinet meeting would be held in Jalandhar on May 17.

The declaration comes as a reward for citizens. The Chief Minister will also meet the public during ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ programme to be held here where his Cabinet colleagues will also be present to hear the issues of people.

The CM’s declaration comes amid the government’s recent promise of holding Cabinet meetings in various cities.

DC Jaspreet Singh held a discussion with the officers to review the preparations for the Cabinet meet.