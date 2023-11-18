Cabinet meet to decide on winter session

Chandigarh, November 17
A meeting of the Punjab Cabinet has been convened on Monday. The decision on holding the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha is to be taken in this meeting, to be chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Sources say that the winter session is likely to be held in the last week of November. The session is being convened to get the three money Bills passed in the House, after Governor Banwarilal Purohit gave his consent to table the Bills, and prorogued the Budget session yesterday.
