Cabinet meet to take up industrial policy today

Chandigarh, February 2
Punjab Cabinet is to take up its much-awaited industrial policy for discussion during its meeting scheduled tomorrow. The approval of policy is important in wake of the Investors’ Summit proposed by the state government on February 23 and 24.
The Punjab Industrial and Business Development Policy-2022 envisages providing employment generation subsidy to units that employ persons having Punjab domicile. Those employing Punjabis will be given Rs 36,000 per annum per employee for five years, and Rs 48,000 per employee per annum for five years in case the employee is a woman, or belongs to the reserved categories.
The primary focus of the policy is on promoting manufacturing and services sector, while creating a conducive eco-system for startups. The government wants to attract investment worth Rs 5 lakh crore through the policy.
For MSMEs and large industry, the government is ready to reimburse state goods and services tax for seven years, give 50 per cent on fixed capital investment, exemption from electricity duty and stamp duty, subsidy on applying for patents and subsidy for accessing to technology.
The policy has identified certain thrust sectors — electronics, food processing, apparel, IT and ITES — where the government would like push for growth. The Cabinet is also expected to deliberate on the new policy for labour and transportation of foodgrain and a policy for the promotion of electric vehicles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...