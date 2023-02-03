Cabinet meet to take up industrial policy today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

Punjab Cabinet is to take up its much-awaited industrial policy for discussion during its meeting scheduled tomorrow. The approval of policy is important in wake of the Investors’ Summit proposed by the state government on February 23 and 24.

The Punjab Industrial and Business Development Policy-2022 envisages providing employment generation subsidy to units that employ persons having Punjab domicile. Those employing Punjabis will be given Rs 36,000 per annum per employee for five years, and Rs 48,000 per employee per annum for five years in case the employee is a woman, or belongs to the reserved categories.

The primary focus of the policy is on promoting manufacturing and services sector, while creating a conducive eco-system for startups. The government wants to attract investment worth Rs 5 lakh crore through the policy.

For MSMEs and large industry, the government is ready to reimburse state goods and services tax for seven years, give 50 per cent on fixed capital investment, exemption from electricity duty and stamp duty, subsidy on applying for patents and subsidy for accessing to technology.

The policy has identified certain thrust sectors — electronics, food processing, apparel, IT and ITES — where the government would like push for growth. The Cabinet is also expected to deliberate on the new policy for labour and transportation of foodgrain and a policy for the promotion of electric vehicles.