Cabinet nod to reorganisation of Blocks in sync with Assembly constituencies

Keeping in view the upcoming Zila Parishad and Block Samiti polls, the Punjab Cabinet today gave its go-ahead to the reorganisation and rationalisation of blocks.

Though the reason cited for the same is “administrative contiguity”, the purpose is to synergise the constitution of a block of villages with one assembly constituency. This will bring one block under the control of one MLA.

The decision to reorganise the blocks was taken at the meeting of the Punjab Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here this evening. The agenda was brought by the Rural Development and Panchayats Department for approval. Till date, one block of villages has villages from two or three assembly constituencies. This then leads to all MLAs interfering in the affairs of a block… which could be detrimental to the interests of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), trying to win these polls, scheduled anytime now.

It may be mentioned that the MLA is supposed to be a member of the Panchayat Samiti or Block Samiti, according to Section 99 of the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994. As of now, there are 154 blocks, formed of 13,236 village panchayats. This translates into an average of 86 village panchayats in each block. According to the new policy of reorganising blocks, it has been decided to bring 100 villages (+- 20) under one block. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the reason for reorganising the blocks was also for cost optimisation and legislative synergy. “Several administrative problems were being faced by the people under the present system of distribution of villages in a Block,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Cabinet has also reduced the income criteria for advocates from the Dalit community so as to allow them to get a berth in office of the Advocate General office. As many as 25 per cent seats in the AG office are now reserved for the SC/ ST. The reservation was introduced by the AAP government in 2023, and 58 posts were reserved. But 15 posts could not be filled because the advocates could not meet the income criteria for seeking employment in the AG office. The Punjab Council of ministers has given its approval for reducing the income criteria by 50 percent.

In another significant decision, the age of retirement for medical teaching faculty has been increased from 62 to 65 years. This has been done to deal with the shortage of teachers in medical colleges. The decision has been taken as 38 professors were to retire this year, which could have hit the medical education. The age of specialist doctors, too, has been increased from 58-65 years. In their case, the specialists will be re-employed on a contractual basis.

A one-time relaxation (OTR) scheme for the allottees of the Improvement Trust properties has also been approved. The defaulters will get a 50 per cent rebate on the payment of the non-construction fee and penal interest has been waived off. The state government has also decided to demarcate the 100 m area around Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary as eco-sensitive zone.