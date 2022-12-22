Cabinet panel meets over unions’ demands

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

The Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising Finance and Planning Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora and Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday held a meeting to listen and resolve all legitimate issues of various unions and associations regarding landless labourers and employees hired through contractors and reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

It was the maiden meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to find the resolution of the demands of the Theka Mulazim Sangharsh Morcha, Zameen Prapati Sangharsh Committee and Gazetted & Non-Gazetted SC BC Employees Welfare Federation Punjab.

The sub-committee gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by the representatives of various unions and associations at Punjab Bhawan here.