Cabinet sub-panel orders social audit of panchayats

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

A Cabinet sub-committee comprising Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Minister for NRI Affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today directed the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats to conduct social audit of all the panchayats by December 2023 and make the report public.

The Cabinet sub-committee gave these directions during a meeting with the Khet Mazdoor Union and asked the department to make videography mandatory at the time of bidding of panchayat land.

The ministers ordered to form a three-member committee under the leadership of Joint Development Commissioner Amit Kumar to investigate matters related to bidding of panchayat land in Patiala and other districts for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). This committee has been asked to submit its report within 15 days.

The Cabinet sub-committee also instructed the ADCs (Development) to resolve the pending complaints related to the SCs at the earliest.

The Finance Minister asked the department to send a copy of guidelines related to MGNREGA to all sarpanches and panchayat members. He said no job card should be issued to a person below 18 years of age. He said women mates should be appointed on a priority basis.