Cabinet to discuss Excise Policy today
The Council of Ministers will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the Excise Policy for 2025-26. The policy is to be announced before March, so that the vends can be allotted and become functional before April 1. Sources said the government was looking to increase its revenue from excise collections by Rs 1,000 crore in next fiscal.
