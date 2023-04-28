Cabinet to meet in Ludhiana today

Chandigarh, April 27
The meeting of the Council of Ministers, to be chaired by Chief minister Bhagwannt Mann, will be held in Ludhiana on Friday. The meeting will reportedly be held at the Circuit House. It is learnt that on agenda for the Cabinet meeting is the issue of release of eight prisoners who have served their terms, besides the ministers deliberating on administrative reports of some departments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
LAC actions have eroded basis of ties, China told
Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh, Gen Li Shangfu hold bilater...
2K Indians moved out of Sudan conflict zone
Robbed by armed gangs, say evacuees