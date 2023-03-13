CAG: Many bus stands devoid of basic amenities in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has rapped the government-owned Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company for failing to provide basic amenities such as drinking water and clean toilets at bus stands.

Operating from shed for 20 years For example, the bus stand at Ropar is being operated from a temporary shed with uncovered platform and waiting area for more than 20 years, causing inconvenience to passengers. Comptroller and Auditor General

The report tabled on Tuesday found that facilities such as safe drinking water, toilets and urinals, CCTV surveillance, safety measures and waiting rooms were inadequate at the bus stands. Monitoring too was inadequate, resulting in non-maintenance of public amenities and poor response to grievances of passengers.

At three of the six selected bus stands, it was observed that RO-purified water was not available. At two of the six selected bus stands, water coolers were not available. At two other selected bus stands, only one water cooler was available. At five of the six selected bus stands, storage chambers of water coolers were not clean. Water quality is also not being tested at the selected bus stands.

Noting that hygienically maintained toilet facilities were essential to maintain a clean environment, the report found that the number of toilets was inadequate at the selected bus stands to cater to the needs of the public as per BIS norms.

The shortage in number of toilets ranged from four to 83 for male and one to 38 toilets for female passengers for a daily footfall ranging from 5,000 to 90,000. There was also a shortage in number of urinals at four bus stands, waiting rooms at three bus stands and cloak rooms at two bus stands.

At five of the six (83 per cent) selected bus stands, the toilets and urinals were unhygienic, needing increased periodicity and quality of cleaning. There was need for urgent repairs of toilet seats and doors, it found.

The toilets for specially abled passengers were not maintained at Amritsar and Nangal bus stands, the report said.

According to the contract, the operator was required to provide adequate passenger amenities, including safe drinking water on a par with WHO standards, clean and functional water chambers, 100 per cent CCTV surveillance along with security system for passengers and their belongings, proper seating arrangements at platforms, 24-hour operational waiting rooms, descaled toilets/urinals, legible display boards regarding user charges, functional complaint registers, 24-hour operational parking facility and effective waste management along with covered dustbins. These norms are applicable on companies as well as contractors for operation and maintenance of bus stands.

The audit noticed that the company had neither prescribed any norms nor prepared a manual regarding quantum of infrastructure to be provided at the bus stands in terms of number of drinking water taps, toilets, urinals, CCTV cameras and security guards.

Though a revenue of Rs 22.28 crore and Rs 26.6 crore was earned from the bus stands in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively, neither a budget was allocated nor capital expenditure was incurred for making required additions to the infrastructure.

Significantly, Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company Limited was incorporated (March 1995) under the Companies Act, 1956, with the main objective to manage, control and supervise the bus stands in the state. The company had 1,917 bus stands and handled an average footfall ranging from 1,500 to 1,00,000 per day during 2020-21. The company has overall responsibility of the operation and maintenance of the bus stands and to ensure adequate amenities for the passengers.