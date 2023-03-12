CAG picks holes in rural job guarantee scheme

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, March 11

Amid the non-payment of wages, absence of unemployment allowance and fraudulent payments, the government seems to have virtually dumped the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the CAG has found.

The performance audit, which covered 2016-2021, observed that though the scheme was for giving employment to those in need of daily wages, the non-payment of wages defeated the objective of the scheme.

Money spent on repair of vehicles The scrutiny of the records (August to December 2021) revealed that Rs 4.59 lakh was irregularly incurred on the maintenance of old vehicles, civil works and on other items which were not covered under the scheme

The report tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday observed that funds were released with delay ranging between three and 304 days. “Further, harassment of vendors cannot be ignored and the payments due to vendors were running into crores for each year. There was no provision made for compensating the workers for delay in payment of wages. The policy for the payment of unemployment allowance was not formulated,” it said.

The scheme implementation showed serious lacunae in the maintenance of basic records. The instances of payment to deceased workers and payments on more than one job card issued to same family were noticed. The audit unearthed cases of fraudulent payments and fictitious works. These problems point to the fact that the operational guidelines were not being followed to ensure transparency in the implementation of the scheme.

The assessment of demand had not been done door-to-door and baseline surveys. The Labour Budget prepared was not realistic in nature.

District perspective plans were not prepared despite requirements. There were deficiencies in issuing and updation of job cards. IEC activities and Rozgar Diwas were not conducted to spread awareness about the Scheme.

There were cases of non-observance of wage to material ratio of 60:40. The department had done little to maintain transparency in release of payments for execution of works.

In the absence of validation checks, persons were drawing wages on two job cards, simultaneously on different works. Physical verification of certain works revealed expenditure rendered unfruitful due to works lying incomplete or work lying in various states of disuse.