CAG pulls up Tech Education Dept

Chandigarh, March 14

The Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training has come under scanner for constructing a building to run hospitality courses without conducting feasibility study and purchasing furniture for polytechnics, thus resulting in a loss of around Rs 3 crore.

Pointing towards wasteful expenditure of the government funds, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said instead of spending funds on the existing Government ITI (Women), Kharar, the department spent Rs 1.57 crore on constructing a new building at Radiala village, Kharar, in March 2011. The department spent another Rs 70 lakh on procurement of equipment for running the hospitality courses.

After finding no takers for hospitality courses in Kharar, the furniture and equipment was sent to Government ITI, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar.

The existing ITI (Women), Kharar, could not be shifted to Radiala village due to safety concerns of girl students. As a result, the building at Radiala village has not been used for the past 10 years, which led to wasteful expenditure of

Rs 1.57 crore.

Besides, the department also purchased 2,268 furniture items in excess of immediate requirement for the polytechnics under sub-mission, which resulted in excess expenditure of Rs 1.39 crore.