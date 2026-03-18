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Home / Punjab / Call all-party meet to discuss rising debt, Randhawa asks govt

Call all-party meet to discuss rising debt, Randhawa asks govt

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:07 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
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Former Deputy Chief Minister and Lok Sabha member Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday expressed concern over the state’s financial condition and demanded that the CM convene an All-party meeting to hold discussions on it.

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He proposed a legislative financial oversight committee, comprising members from all parties, to monitor debt, expenditure quality and fund utilization.

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Randhawa said the situation could improve only through collective efforts and called for a comprehensive financial transparency framework and a bipartisan reform roadmap.

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He said audit observations should not be reduced to political accusations but be taken as warnings for systemic reforms.

Citing a CAG report, he said it was not merely a criticism of any one government but reflected long-standing structural weaknesses in Punjab’s financial management.

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Randhawa added that successive governments shared responsibility for the current financial stress, and institutional accountability mechanisms were necessary to prevent such lapses in future.

He said according to the CAG report, Punjab’s fiscal deficit was Rs 14,285 crore in 2019–20, which increased to Rs 28,215 crore in 2023–24. During the same period, the state’s debt rose from Rs 1.62 lakh crore to Rs 2.08 lakh crore and has now reached ₹4.17 lakh crore in the current year.

“At this pace, it may reach Rs 5 lakh crore by the end of the year,” he said.

He noted that subsidies were a major pressure point on Punjab’s finances. “From 2019–20 to 2023–24, subsidies nearly doubled from ₹10,161 crore to ₹18,770 crore. Of this, about 92–99 per cent has been spent on electricity subsidies,” the MP added.

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