Call session on migration of youth, says Ramoowalia

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 23

Former UP minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia on Monday called for a special session of the Vidhan Sabha over the rise in migration of youth to Canada.

Ramoowalia said, “To stop migration, the government must take preventive measures and also involve gurdwara committees and panchayats for the purpose.” The former Lok Bhalai Party chief said the government must step in to stop the migration of girls to Gulf countries.

Ramoowalia blamed former CM Parkash Singh Badal responsible for the ‘Bandi Singhs’ issue.