Punjab diary: Calling the shots in Patiala

Patiala: The induction of Balbir Singh into the Cabinet has come as welcome relief for many local officials. Finally, they know from whom to take orders in case of political issues. “Earlier, another MLA used to interfere a lot. Even in the police work, two factions would reach out to the local MLA. Now, we know who will call the shots, especially in Patiala,” said a senior cop. “Even trivial issues would get us a phone call from the local MLA. Initially, when the government was formed, the local MLAs hardly called us. Now, the system is back to routine. The MLAs and their aides issue clear directions,” said another DSP-rank officer.

‘Kambalwala afsar’

Pathankot: Pathankot is a known as transit point for ‘sadhus’ coming from various parts of the country en route to Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. These days, scores of them congregate near the railway station at night and eagerly wait for the ‘kambalwala afsar’ (the officer with blankets). On his part, this ‘afsar’ has tapped the District Red Cross funds to buy hundreds of pure wool blankets. These are then distributed by him at the dead of the night among sadhus and to homeless. This ‘afsar’ is none other than DC Harbir Singh. The other day a sadhu, a beneficiary, told him, “Carry on DC sahib, no one has ever become poor by giving.” And so the ‘afsar’ carries on.

Call from ‘above’ stops MC’s work

Patiala: Political interference by local leaders in Patiala has marred functioning of various wings of the Municipal Corporation (MC). Over a month ago, a call by an MLA stopped functioning of a material recovery facility that was segregating garbage adjacent to the Rajbaha road here. Now, the MC’s action against temporary encroachments on public lands and illegal constructions has met the same fate. Civic body employees, who were praised by the people earlier, have started responding to complaints stating, “We have received a phone call from seniors. No work can be done.”

‘Royal culture’ prevails

Muktsar: Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, who is known as ‘Maharaja Sahib’, had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress, but the royal culture still prevails in the party. For instance, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring participated in the installation ceremony of the new District Congress Committee in Muktsar town recently, but addressed it as ‘tajposhi samagam’. During the function, Warring, however, projected himself as a leader, who rose from the ranks, gained everything with his patience and contentment.

Taken to task over spurious honey

Jalandhar: A video of four men selling spurious honey at villages in Kapurthala being taken to task by a villager has gone viral on the social media. Four men selling spurious honey were caught and asked to apologise for the act on camera at Kalewal village in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala. A man was seen warning villagers to be aware of men, who come selling ‘mitha cancer’ (sweet cancer) in the name of ‘pure’ honey for Rs 5,000 to 10,000. He proceeds to show men standing by a bucket filled with spurious honey and another jar with a white substance among other paraphernalia. They admit themselves that half of the honey contains sugar. The maker of the video then asks them, ‘Kann pharo saare jane, agge ton nehi vechonge’ to which they hold their ears.

Number plate tied with shoe laces

Muktsar: Recently, the fund-rich District Red Cross Society earned revenue of Rs 1.23 crore by giving permission to a private company to hold Maghi Mela by installing swings on a private vacant plot. Despite having good income sources, society has not been able to properly install high-security registration number plates on one of its official vehicles, which is used by secretary and some other officials. The multi-utility vehicle was seen parked at the district administrative complex recently. The front registration number plate of the vehicle was installed with shoe laces.