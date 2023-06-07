Campaign against motorcycles with modified silencers

Faridkot, June 6
The Additional Director General of Police (Traffic Wing) has directed all Police Commissioners and SSPs to start a special drive to check the menace of modified silencers of motorcycles.
These illegal-altered silencers create loud noise, which triggers panic among residents. The ADGP has asked the officials concerned to implement the High Court orders and challan violators under the Motor Vehicles Act.
The police have been asked to inspect silencers, especially of Royal Enfield motorcycles, in their respective areas. The ADGP has directed SHOs to warn mechanics involved in replacing factory-fitted bike silencers.
“Youngsters are often seen using modified silencers outside institutes and in markets. Cops inspect two-wheelers only for a particular time period,” said advocate Mangat Arora of Faridkot. He said those replacing silencers should be dealt with sternly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt invites wrestlers for talks
Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...
Major train accident averted in Jharkhand
The incident occurs at the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tu...
College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks
The police alerted after the woman became untraceable
Navy warship to participate in event to mark 130 years of Gandhi’s railway station incident in South Africa
INS Trishul's visit to Durban is in continuation with the In...