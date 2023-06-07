Campaign against motorcycles with modified silencers

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 6

The Additional Director General of Police (Traffic Wing) has directed all Police Commissioners and SSPs to start a special drive to check the menace of modified silencers of motorcycles.

These illegal-altered silencers create loud noise, which triggers panic among residents. The ADGP has asked the officials concerned to implement the High Court orders and challan violators under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police have been asked to inspect silencers, especially of Royal Enfield motorcycles, in their respective areas. The ADGP has directed SHOs to warn mechanics involved in replacing factory-fitted bike silencers.

“Youngsters are often seen using modified silencers outside institutes and in markets. Cops inspect two-wheelers only for a particular time period,” said advocate Mangat Arora of Faridkot. He said those replacing silencers should be dealt with sternly.

