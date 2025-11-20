DT
Home / Punjab / Campaign against ‘vote theft’: Punjab Congress submits 27 lakh signatures to its central leadership

Campaign against ‘vote theft’: Punjab Congress submits 27 lakh signatures to its central leadership

Congress claims ‘vote chori’ is a ‘do-or-die’ issue for it and has drawn a roadmap to take its allegations to the people through various activities

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:38 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. PTI file
Punjab Congress on Thursday handed over 27 lakh signatures, collected from across the state as part of the “vote chor, gaddi chhod” campaign, to its central leadership here.

The party has claimed that “vote chori” was a “do-or-die” issue for it, and has drawn a roadmap to take its allegations to the people through various activities.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, along with party leaders Bhupesh Baghel and Partap Singh Bajwa, handed over the forms signed by people in Punjab to party general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.

Baghel later told reporters that the signatures were collected from every constituency in the state as part of the party’s campaign.

“All leaders and workers of Punjab have participated actively in this. Congratulations to everyone,” he said, adding similar forms are being collected from every state and will be handed over to the President of India soon.

Warring alleged that “vote chori” was happening across the country.

“We have collected 26,85,828 signatures from across Punjab. We told people on the streets how the BJP is indulging in ‘vote chori’, which Rahul Gandhi ji himself is continuously exposing with evidence.

“The BJP is tampering with the right to vote enshrined in the country’s Constitution. Regarding this ‘vote chori’, we held protests across Punjab and ran a signature campaign,” he told reporters.

Punjab’s Congress Legislature Party leader Pratap Bajwa said, “Rahul Gandhi’s message against ‘vote theft’ has spread across the entire country. I am fully confident that Punjab will definitely stop BJP’s ‘vote chori’.”

The Congress has said it will organise a big rally at Delhi’s Ramlila grounds in the first week of December to highlight the issue.

