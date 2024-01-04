Campaign heats up for NRI Sabha president election

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, January 3

With just two days to go for the NRI Sabha president election, the campaign is getting heated up.

The NRI Sabha Punjab is a state government agency that works for the welfare of the state’s expartriats.

There are three candidates, all of whom have been making personal contacts with voters since the process of election started. The two past candidates, Kamaljit Hayre and Jasvir Gill, have been facing a tough competition this time from the first-time candidate Parvinder Kaur Banga.

She also happens to be the first woman contestant to the organisation and is learnt to have the support of some AAP leaders.

Banga, who has spent 20 years in Melbourne, has been spreading across her agenda of starting reverse migration to Punjab. “I spent my prime time in Australia, but I chose to return to my native place Hoshiarpur, where now I have set up a health unit. This is the message that I shall be giving out to all my NRI brethren to be attached to home town. At the same time, I shall be working in tandem with the Punjab Government, ensuring proper implementation of policies that will create more interest and encourage investments here again as it did in the 1990s and early 2000”, she promises to her voters.

Her rivals Hayre and Gill have been attacking her saying that she is just a novice who took membership recently and knows little about the working of the government and NRI Sabha.

British national Hayre, as the past NRI Sabha president, claims to have set up NRI Bhawan here. He also claims to have got started an NRI police station and NRI special court during his tenure. He also remained a member of the NRI Commission of Punjab.

Gill, who got elected in 2013, had the support of the Akali government. He was defeated in the last elections in 2020 to US-based Kirpal Singh Sahota.

First-timer putting up tough fight

