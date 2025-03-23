DT
Campaign seeks national martyr status for Bhagat Singh

Campaign seeks national martyr status for Bhagat Singh

The campaign led by social activist Bhagwant Singh Ghaga, demanding National Martyr status and the Bharat Ratna for Shaheed Bhagat Singh, has gained significant support with Amargarh legislator Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra’s recent endorsement. Gajjan Majra announced his plans...
article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 02:46 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra announces support to the campaign seeking the national martyr status to Bhagat Singh.
The campaign led by social activist Bhagwant Singh Ghaga, demanding National Martyr status and the Bharat Ratna for Shaheed Bhagat Singh, has gained significant support with Amargarh legislator Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra’s recent endorsement.

Gajjan Majra announced his plans to bring a private resolution in the Punjab Assembly to push for the recognition of Bhagat Singh as a National Martyr and for the conferment of the Bharat Ratna.

“I was contacted by Bhagwant Singh Ghaga for support on this noble cause. After speaking with Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, he assured me that a resolution seeking National Martyr status and the Padma Shri Award for Shaheed Bhagat Singh would be presented and approved in the house,” said Gajjan Majra, appreciating Ghaga’s dedication to the cause.

Ghaga’s campaign, which began over 30 months ago, initially gained momentum with a resolution passed by his village panchayat on September 28, 2022. Since then, the demand for Bhagat Singh’s recognition has garnered widespread support, with seven MPs from Punjab and Haryana, 90 Punjab MLAs, 60 Haryana MLAs, 550 panchayats, and over 18,000 students and laureates endorsing it.

Elated by Gajjan Majra’s support, Ghaga expressed optimism that the Punjab Government’s passing of a resolution endorsing the demand would be a step toward achieving the goal.

Meanwhile, local councillors, led by Municipal Council President Vikas Krishan Sharma, have also supported Ghaga’s demand.

