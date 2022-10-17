Campaign to curb stubble-burning

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 16

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) recently launched a campaign to improve soil health and tackle stubble-burning in 12 districts.

The project – Promoting Regenerative and No Burn Agriculture (PRANA) – has been rolled out via 44 mobile vans in the targeted districts. The Deputy Commissioners of Mansa, Bathinda, Muktsar, Ferozepur, Barnala, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Patiala and Moga flagged off the ‘PRANA vans’ in their respective jurisdictions.

More than 44 progressive farmers would be travelling to 1,704 villages to raise awareness on no-burn and regenerative agriculture. Dr Annapurna Vancheswaran of TNC said, “We will appeal to farmers to shift towards no-burn agriculture.”

#Agriculture #Ferozepur #Mansa #Muktsar