Campaign Trail Dharamkot: Ravi Grewal rides on promises fulfilled by Capt Amarinder Singh

Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, February 14
Punjab Lok Congress candidate Ravi Grewal, contesting from the largely rural Dharamkot seat in Moga, is riding on the promises fulfilled by ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh.
A law graduate, he is going to villages, meeting small and marginal farmers and trying to convince them that the candidates of other parties are making false promises.
“Capt Amarinder, during his tenure, has delivered on his promises by waiving farmers’ loans,” he says. He leaves early, meeting farmers working in the fields as he highlights the need to know the candidates before exercising franchise.
“It was under the Capt Amarinder-led government that inter-state water treaties were annulled, loans of farmers and farm labourers were waived. He got a resolution passed against the farm laws in the Assembly,” he says.
Criticising the SAD, he says Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Badal are responsible for the ordinances on the three laws. “The Congress is a divided house due to factionalism. The AAP has no able leader. The only option is to again bring an experienced Capt as the CM,” he tells a group of locals. Grewal says he prefers personal contact with voters. “Most candidates are spending crores, I can’t,” he adds.
Know your candidates before exercising franchise
- A law graduate, Punjab Lok Congress candidate Ravi Grewal is going to villages, meeting small and marginal farmers and trying to convince them that the candidates of other parties are making false promises.
- “Capt Amarinder, during his tenure, has delivered on his promises,” he says. He leaves early, meeting farmers working in the fields as he highlights the need to know the candidates before exercising franchise.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Congress run by a family, Captain was ousted because he work...
Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi
Areas were declared as no-fly zones amid PM Narendra Modi’s ...
Sensex tanks over 1,700 points amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions
Tata Steel, HDFC and SBI tumble over 4 per cent
Over 62 per cent polling recorded in Uttarakhand
Polling was 65.56% in the 2017 assembly elections