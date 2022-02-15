Campaign Trail Dharamkot: Ravi Grewal rides on promises fulfilled by Capt Amarinder Singh

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, February 14

Punjab Lok Congress candidate Ravi Grewal, contesting from the largely rural Dharamkot seat in Moga, is riding on the promises fulfilled by ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh.

A law graduate, he is going to villages, meeting small and marginal farmers and trying to convince them that the candidates of other parties are making false promises.

“Capt Amarinder, during his tenure, has delivered on his promises by waiving farmers’ loans,” he says. He leaves early, meeting farmers working in the fields as he highlights the need to know the candidates before exercising franchise.

“It was under the Capt Amarinder-led government that inter-state water treaties were annulled, loans of farmers and farm labourers were waived. He got a resolution passed against the farm laws in the Assembly,” he says.

Criticising the SAD, he says Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Badal are responsible for the ordinances on the three laws. “The Congress is a divided house due to factionalism. The AAP has no able leader. The only option is to again bring an experienced Capt as the CM,” he tells a group of locals. Grewal says he prefers personal contact with voters. “Most candidates are spending crores, I can’t,” he adds.

