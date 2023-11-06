Can be disastrous if mole betrays team: High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

It can be disastrous if a mole betrays his team, Justice Anoop Chitkara of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted while dismissing the bail plea of a police official.

A member of the Special Task Force of the Punjab Police, he was apprehending arrest on allegations of demanding Rs 10 lakh to “fizzle down” the investigation of a case involving commercial quantity of drugs

Justice Chitkara was hearing a bail plea in the case registered on May 31 at the Vigilance Bureau Range police station in Amritsar under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Opposing the extension of interim bail initially granted to the petitioner, the state counsel submitted that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the involvement of police officials and other persons in the case. It was also needed to know in how many other cases the petitioner and his accomplices were involved in such tactics.

After hearing rival contentions and going through the case record, Justice Chitkara observed that the complainant’s husband was arrested in a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case and was being cheated by the petitioner and his accomplices. They not only took away her immovable property, but also wanted to extract as much money as possible.

It was apparent that the petitioner was aware that the accused in the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) case had made illegal money by dealing with drugs and wanted to have a piece of big cake. “Being a member of the police party, it can be disastrous if such a mole betrays own team… In the entirety of facts and circumstances of the case, the petitioner is not entitled to grant of bail and as such, the present bail petition is dismissed,” Justice Chitkara said.