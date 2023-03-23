Can cops managing traffic check papers, asks High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

In an order aimed at applying brakes to unauthorized interference by traffic and other cops deployed at nakas on the state and national highways, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for affidavits from Punjab, Haryana and UT Directors-General of Police on their duties, powers and jurisdiction.

The three DGPs have been asked to specify, among other things, whether traffic police officials deputed in a thickly populated area with heavy traffic flow can stop a vehicle having registration number of another state for checking documents, leading to a jam like situation though their primary job was to manage traffic.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan of the high court also made it clear that the affidavits to be filed by the DGPs were required to define the duties of police officials present at a police barrier especially on the national highway. It was also required to state whether they had the power to check the documents of any of the vehicle plying thereon.

The directions by Justice Sangwan came in a case where a complainant-police official stated he was present on a main road alone while on traffic duty. He had an altercation with the riders after he tried to stop their motorcycle for checking documents.

The matter was brought to Justice Sangwan’s notice after the two accused filed petitions for grant of regular bail in the FIR registered on March 18 for attempt to murder and other offences under Sections 353, 186, 307 and Section 34 of the IPC, along with the provisions of the Arms Act.

Justice Sangwan asserted the affidavit would also specify whether police officials in routine could lay a barrier without any entry in a daily diary register such as special occasions when they had previous information about any illegal activity, where they had prior information regarding serious law and order problem or for checking over-speeding vehicle. The affidavits would also specify whether they could stop the vehicle on the highways for checking documents, thereby causing traffic jams.

Justice Sangwan added the affidavits would also elaborate whether any time was specified for checking the documents and whether a traffic police constable could stop a vehicle at odd hours only for the purpose of checking vehicle documents other than for security purpose.

Before parting with the order, Justice Sangwan added the affidavits should also state whether single police personnel could be deputed on traffic duty at late hours and whether police barriers could be fixed permanently on the national and the State highways for checking vehicle papers. The case will now come up for further hearing in May second week.