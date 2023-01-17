 Can plead juvenility even after final disposal of case, says HC : The Tribune India

Can plead juvenility even after final disposal of case, says HC

Can plead juvenility even after final disposal of case, says HC


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 16

In a significant judgment on determining the age of an accused, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a plea of juvenility can be raised in any court at any stage. A Division Bench also ruled that the plea can even be raised after the final disposal of the case.

The accused will be entitled to the benefit of juvenility, if found to be a juvenile, even in cases where the offence was committed before the enactment of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000.

The ruling came as the Bench of Justice Harinder Singh Sidhu and Justice Lalit Batra made it clear that the court was obliged to consider the plea of juvenility before granting appropriate relief to a youngster held guilty before being convicted and sentenced in a murder case over 10 years ago.

The petitioner had moved the High Court seeking an inquiry for determining his age as contemplated under the Act of 2000, before declaring him a “juvenile in conflict with the law” in the case registered in October 1995.

Speaking for the Bench, Justice Batra asserted that the Act of 2000 came into force on, and with effect from, April 1, 2001, after repealing the Act of 1986. The petitioner’s trial commenced on November 4, 2011, and he was eventually convicted and sentenced by the trial court in September 2012. His appeal was dismissed by the High Court in October 2013. As such, the Act of 2000, raising the age of juvenility from 16 to 18 years, was in force. Section 20 of the Act made it clear that the determination of juvenility was required to be done in all pending matters.

Justice Batra observed: “It is, thus, well settled that in terms of Section 20 of the Act, 2000, in all cases where the accused was above 16 years but below 18 years of age on the date of occurrence, the proceedings pending in the court would continue and be taken to the logical end subject to an exception that upon finding the juvenile to be guilty, the court would not pass an order of sentence against him, but the juvenile would be referred to the Juvenile Justice Board for appropriate orders under the Act of 2000”.

Justice Batra added that Section 7A of the Act of 2000 stated that the sentence, if any, passed by a court would be deemed to have no effect. Even though the offence in the case in hand was committed before the enactment of the Act of 2000, the petitioner was entitled to the benefit of juvenility under Section 7A, if it was found on inquiry that he was less than 18 on the date of the alleged offence.

“In the case of the petitioner, his appeal had also been dismissed by this court on October 1, 2013. However, this court is still obliged to consider the plea of juvenility taken by the petitioner and grant him appropriate relief. The fact that the Act of 2000 has later been replaced by the Act of 2015 would make no difference,” Justice Batra concluded.

Entitled to benefit

The accused will be entitled to the benefit of juvenility, if found to be a juvenile, even in cases where the offence was committed before the enactment of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000. — Bench

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

6 killed, 176 injured in kite flying incidents during Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

2
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

3
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

4
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Punjab

Red alert in Punjab, Haryana

6
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

8
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

9
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

10
Chandigarh

Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe; watch video

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Want govt nominee on committee for shortlisting judges: Law Minister to CJI

Want govt nominee on committee for shortlisting judges: Law Minister to CJI

Adopt Guj model to win all 9 Assembly polls: Nadda

Adopt Guj model to win all 9 Assembly polls: Nadda

Veer Bal Diwas part of political resolution

PU Vice Chancellor quits amid graft allegations

PU Vice Chancellor quits amid graft allegations

MC chief’s husband chairs meeting as ‘proxy’

MC chief’s husband chairs meeting as ‘proxy’

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam

Half of population together share just 3% of wealth


Cities

View All

7 more held for attack on doctor

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost PU VC his job

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost Panjab University Vice-Chancellor his job

Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Keen contest on cards today as Congress to abstain, SAD undecided

Woman feeding stray dog hurt in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Two stab, rob food delivery boy of mobile, Rs 8K cash in Balongi

Reprieve expected from fog till January 21 in Chandigarh

House adjourned as AAP protests L-G’s ‘refusal’ to teachers’ overseas training

House adjourned as AAP protests L-G’s ‘refusal’ to teachers’ overseas training

Mayoral poll on January 24

Woman hurt in celebratory firing, 1 held

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab’s Adampur

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Adampur

Before resuming Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar, Rahul Gandhi visits temple

MLAs put up power show during yatra

Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated with state honours

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll a challenge for AAP

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

BJP workers protest allocation of key party posts to 17 ex-Congress men in in Patiala

National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in Patiala district

Patiala MC to take up key works at last House meet

Punjabi University, Patiala, alumni meet