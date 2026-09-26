Canada appoints Punjab-origin diplomat Angad Singh Dhillon as ambassador to UAE

The Canadian government has appointed Angad Singh Dhillon as its next Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The appointment was announced on September 25 by Anita Anand, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. Dhillon will succeed Radha Krishna Panday as Canada’s top envoy to the UAE, according to a statement issued by the Government of Canada.

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The announcement was part of a diplomatic reshuffle that also saw Carmen Sorger appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Cuba, replacing Marianick Tremblay.

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Dhillon, who traces his family roots to Ghungrana village in Punjab, has most recently served as Director of Operations and Stakeholder Relations in the Office of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

According to the Canadian government’s biographical notes, Dhillon was among Carney’s advisers involved in re-engaging Canada’s diplomatic relationships with key bilateral partners, including India and China, and helping restore high-level channels of communication and cooperation.

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He also led stakeholder coordination to secure incoming investment commitments into Canada, including the development and planning of the country’s inaugural national Investment Summit.

Dhillon previously served as Chief of Staff to two federal Cabinet ministers in the small business and transport portfolios. In those roles, he supported Canada’s engagements at the G7, G20, UN General Assembly, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, International Transport Forum and Conference of the Parties.

His appointment is likely to attract attention among the Punjabi diaspora, given his family links to Punjab.

As Canada’s ambassador to the UAE, Dhillon will represent Ottawa in a country that is an important partner in trade, investment and broader diplomatic engagement.

The appointment comes amid efforts by Canada and the UAE to deepen their economic relationship. On September 21, Anand and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the growing momentum in bilateral ties, including negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and opportunities to expand trade and investment.