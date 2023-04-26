Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 25

The Peel regional police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a Punjabi man wanted in the targeted murder of a 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur at a gas station in Mississauga.

The police said Pawanpreet Kaur of Brampton was shot dead at a Petro-Canada gas station on the Britannia road at around 10:40 pm on December 3, 2022. Investigators confirmed that Pawanpreet was working at the gas station at the time of the incident. The police said she was targeted.

Peel’s Homicide Bureau identified the man responsible for the fatal shooting as 30-year-old Dharam Singh Dhaliwal, who was wanted for first-degree murder.

The police said Dhaliwal intentionally went missing in September 2022, but an investigation determined that this was part of a plan in Pawanpreet’s murder. Dharam is described as five feet eight inches tall and has weight of around 170 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left hand.

The Peel police also announced that two family members of the accused were charged in the woman’s murder. The authorities said 25-year-old Pritpal Dhaliwal and 50-year-old Amarjit Dhaliwal were arrested in Moncton, New Brunswick, on April 18, 2023. The two relatives were charged with accessory to murder. Investigators said anyone found assisting or harbouring Dharam Dhaliwal would face charges.

After the incident, Pawanpreet’s parents had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to impress upon the Canadian government to expedite the investigation in the matter and provide them justice.

Pawanpreet was a native of Kalahar village in Ludhiana district. Anyone with information that may assist has been asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).