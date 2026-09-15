Canada deports four Punjab men over extortion links; 111 removed so far

Four Indian men from Punjab have been removed from Canada by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) over their involvement in extortion-related activities.

The CBSA said Palwinder Singh, Jasmer Singh, Amitoz Bajwa and Sahibjot Singh were found inadmissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) for links to criminal organisations or serious criminality.

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Each case involved extortion-related violence or offences linked to organised crime. All four were deported following rulings by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

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CBSA data shows that, as of September 3, 2026, 188 removal orders had been issued nationwide on various inadmissibility grounds, with 111 individuals removed. Region-wise, 91 removal orders and 58 removals were recorded in the Pacific region, 47 orders and 30 removals in the Prairies, and 50 orders and 23 removals in the Greater Toronto Area.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said the removals highlighted Canada’s commitment to disrupting extortion and organised crime through collaboration with law enforcement agencies. CBSA President Erin O’Gorman said more than 100 removals linked to extortion demonstrated the impact of coordinated enforcement.

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In 2025, the CBSA removed 23,160 inadmissible persons, including 1,010 who were subject to serious inadmissibility for serious criminality, including national security, war crimes or human rights violations, organised crime and criminality.

The CBSA is currently removing approximately 400 inadmissible individuals every week. Under Canada’s Border Plan, $30.4 million was allocated to strengthen the agency’s capacity to complete 20,000 removals annually last fiscal year and in 2026-27, according to the statement.

Under the Border Plan and Budget 2025, the CBSA will hire 1,000 new officers to strengthen border security and protect Canadians.

The CBSA has approximately 530 officers dedicated to immigration enforcement, including immigration investigations, detention, hearings before the Immigration and Refugee Board and removals.

Recently, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) issued a special bulletin detailing a sustained campaign of coercion. According to the bulletin, the activity typically involves “financially vulnerable, young male, Indian nationals in Canada on study permits” being used as foot soldiers by gangs to carry out targeted acts of violence against South Asian diaspora communities across Canada.

The bulletin also warned that copycat actors and smaller criminal groups were exploiting the fearsome reputation of major gangs to amplify the impact of their own extortion demands.

Recently, Canadian police released photographs of 15 men charged in connection with a series of extortion investigations allegedly targeting members of the city’s South Asian community.

The Calgary Police Service said 16 people had been charged with a combined total of 56 offences. Authorities said only one of the accused remained in custody, while the others had been released on bail.